Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Family members of a 55-year-old woman who was hacked to death in Jamwaramgarh here refused to hand over her body to the police on Wednesday and sat on a dharna along with local people, officials said.

The body of the woman with deep wounds to the head and the neck was found in Khatepura village on Tuesday. Her legs were chopped off and her silver anklets taken away. The severed limbs were found near the body.

The family members of the woman staged the dharna on the very spot where the body was found, Circle Officer Lakhan Meena said.

"Their demands include immediate arrest of the killers, a compensation and a government job to one of her family members," he said, adding that several teams have been formed to identify and look for the assailants.

Efforts were underway to pacify the villagers and the woman's family members, the officer said.

Targeting the state government over the gruesome murder, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should also take note of crimes occurring in Rajasthan.

"Priyanka Gandhi, who is giving the slogan 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I'm a girl who can fight)' in Uttar Pradesh, should come to Jamwaramgarh of Jaipur and see what kind of incident has happened here. She should take up the fight for the rights of women in Rajasthan," he said.

Thousands of people are sitting on a dharna with the dead body in Jamwaramgarh, the MP added.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is only busy glorifying Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the Gandhi family to save his chair. Women safety must be given priority but Gehlot and the Gandhi family are only doing politics," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi always rush to Uttar Pradesh to take political advantage of incidents but they should also come to Rajasthan to see what is happening in the state under the Congress rule, Kirodi Lal Meena added.

