Faridabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Police and NDRF teams evacuated at least 90 people living near the Yamuna riverbank here following a flood threat in low-lying areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The rescued people are mostly labourers who, along with their families, lived in Amipur village and worked in farms there, they said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JP Nadda Holds Meeting on Lok Sabha Jan Pravas Yojana; Party Leaders Chart out Action Plan Till October (Watch Video).

The NDRF, along with the Faridabad Police, launched a rescue operation from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning to bring these people to a safer place as the water level was rising in the Yamuna river and there was a threat of flood in villages nearby, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

On Tuesday, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pooja Vashisht, along with district officials, had visited the village area and had ordered the evacuation of the people to a safer place.

Also Read | Gujarat Congress Leaders Stage Silent Protest Outside Sabarmati Ashram in Support of Rahul Gandhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)