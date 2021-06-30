Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI) The Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Wednesday said it will make one crore new members in the next three months and will field candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Farmers will get their rights only when they enter the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, said Kisan Manch national president Shekhar Dixit while addressing the working committee meeting of the organisation's Uttar Pradesh unit.

"The organisation has embarked on a membership drive and in the next three months, we have plans to make one crore new members. The Manch will be field candidates on all 403 Assembly constituencies in the 2022 elections,” Dixit said.

He added that the current BJP government is working against interests of farmers and for the benefit of the capitalists.

"Time has come to remove the anti-farmer governments and install one, in which reins of power are in the hands of farmers. Farmers should step into the electoral arena and make the political parties realise about their strength," Dixit said.

