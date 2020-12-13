By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): With farmers' unions adamant on repealing the three farm laws despite six rounds of talks with the government, Union Minister Som Prakash who was in the three-minister team discussing amendments with farmers to build a consensus, said that leaders of these unions will soon become irrelevant.

Prakash told ANI that those leaders who remained stubborn, despite the government agreeing on all their demands will lose their relevance and command over farmers.

"The farmers' union leaders who remain adamant on the agitation will become irrelevant and it is also possible that they may lose command over unions and other leaders will emerge. The leader who does not act in time will not be able to remain one," warned Som Prakash, Minister of State of Commerce and Industry.

The minister also revealed that the government had accepted all the demands put forth by the farmer unions in the meeting.

"All of them left the meeting on a positive note. Unfortunately, a few unions put pressure on those who had approved the proposed amendments," said the minister.

Prakash said farmer unions need to understand that this agitation isn't in the interest of the country and Punjab as there some wrong elements can vitiate the atmosphere.

"Let us not harm Punjab's interest. The people of Punjab are hardworking and passionate. We hope they understand," stated the minister.

On Canada and UK Sikh's support to the agitation, the minister expressed concern over Khalistan propaganda on social media.

"Talks about Pakistan and Khalistan are doing the rounds on social media. The agitation should not reach a level where the interests of the country are harmed. The government has bent over backwards to accept their demands. Let us not allow Punjab's atmosphere to be vitiated," said Prakash.

He also attacked the opposition parties for becoming morally corrupt with several coming out in support of the agitation.

"Congress brought in this bill, Kapil Sibal spoke highly of it but it is unfortunate that they are now opposing it. Ask Badal why he supported the bill on television along with Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Ask Rahul Gandhi to read his own manifesto. There are no morals," the minister said.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

