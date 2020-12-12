Hyderabad, December 12: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated COVID-19 safe incubator for newborn babies at his parliamentary constituency in Hyderabad.

Reddy had also inaugurated portable Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR), remote health monitoring system for Covid and non-Covid patients at Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Sanath Nagar.

"In Telangana at my parliamentary constituency, ESI Super Speciality Hospital and ESI Medical College has been functioning since 2016. This ESI secured the 'Best Medical College' award among all the ESI Hospital in the country," Reddy said. The minister announced that the medical college will be turned as a research institute.

"Among all the ESI Super Speciality in the country, the ESI at Sanath Nagar in Secunderabad has received 'Best Super Speciality Hospital' award. We will improve this hospital for the next upcoming days. Medical College will be turned as a research institute," he said.

