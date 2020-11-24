Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) In the wake of the farmers' protest march towards Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police issued an advisory for the public, asking them to modify their travel plans.

Khattar said they have advised people to avoid travelling along the state borders with Punjab for the two days as these will remain sealed.

