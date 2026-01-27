Mumbai, January 27: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) officially released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations today, January 27. According to the newly published schedule, the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) board examinations will commence on February 25, followed by the Class 10 (Secondary) board examinations on February 26. The announcement brings clarity to thousands of students across the state, allowing them to finalise their revision strategies for the upcoming offline board exams. The HBSE date sheet for Class 10 and 2 is available on the official website at bseh.org.in.

HBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Schedule and Timings

The board has scheduled the examinations to be conducted in a single shift. Most papers will take place from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, providing a three-hour window for students to complete their theory papers. Some vocational and NSQF subjects may conclude by 3:00 PM as per the specific guidelines mentioned in the PDFs.

Class 12: Exams begin February 25 (English) and conclude on April 1, 2026.

Class 10: Exams begin February 26 (Mathematics) and end on March 20, 2026.

Key Dates for Major Subjects

The schedule covers regular students as well as those under the Haryana Open School (HOS), re-appear, and improvement categories.

HBSE Class 10 Highlights:

February 26: Mathematics (Standard/Basic)

February 28: Hindi

March 5: English

March 12: Science

March 16: Social Science

HBSE Class 12 Highlights:

February 25: English (Core/Elective)

March 2: Physics / Economics

March 6: History / Biology

March 9: Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

March 17: Mathematics

To download the official HBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 or Class 12, follow these direct steps on the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) website:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.

Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in. Enter the Main Website: On the landing page, you may see a "Main Website" button. Click it to enter the primary homepage.

On the landing page, you may see a "Main Website" button. Click it to enter the primary homepage. Locate the 'Quick Links' or 'News' Section: Look at the right-hand side or the scrolling "News" section on the homepage.

Look at the right-hand side or the scrolling "News" section on the homepage. Find the Date Sheet Link: Search for the specific links titled - "Date sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination February-2026" or "Date sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination February-2026"

Search for the specific links titled - "Date sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination February-2026" or "Date sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination February-2026" Open and Save the PDF: Clicking the link will open the official PDF in a new tab. Review the dates and click the download icon (downward arrow) or press Ctrl + S to save it to your device.

Instructions for Students

The BSEH has advised students to download the official PDFs from bseh.org.in to verify their specific subject codes and dates. Students must carry a valid admit card and a school ID to the examination centre. The board has also emphasised that candidates should arrive at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam to complete mandatory security checks.

Background and Context

The release of the 2026 Haryana Board exam timetable follows the board's recent trend of starting exams in late February to ensure timely evaluation and result declaration by May. Last year, the Haryana Board recorded a significant improvement in pass percentages, and with the timely release of this year's schedule, officials expect students to have ample time for focused preparation.

