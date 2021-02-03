New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): As farmers continue their agitation against central farm laws, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh on Tuesday met Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, providing him moral support and demanding Centre to withdraw the three legislations.

"I have come here to provide moral support to Rakesh Tikait and other farmers. We have spoken to all the leaders in Jharkhand, Bihar and adjoining districts and organised rallies in support of farmers of our states. Two days ago, we also organised a tractor rally. We also met Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar and a rally was organised there as well in support of the farmers. We demand the government to immediately withdraw these laws," said Patralekh.

"We have brought 'jal' (water) for Tikait from Jharkhand. Even political parties are backing him and we will support him in every possible way," he added.

Meanwhile, Tikait on Tuesday warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws and it may go on till October.

Security has been beefed up at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders in view of the farmers' stir.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)