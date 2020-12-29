Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Amid farmers' agitation in Punjab against the three recently enacted farm Acts, Western Railway diverted a few trains in the state.

According to an official release, train number 02903, 'Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special', which departed from Mumbai on December 28, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

Similarly, train number 02904 'Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

Railways said the train number 02925 'Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

While train number 02926 'Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

"Passengers are requested to kindly note the above changes," the release said.

The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since they were enforced in September. (ANI)

