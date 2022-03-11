New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) In a rare occurrence, a female qazi performed the marriage rituals of the great-grandson of former President Zakir Hussain here on Friday.

Syeda Saiyadain Hameed, a former Planning Commission member, took on the duties of a qazi to complete the nikaah Rahman and Ursila Ali.

"The ceremony was performed by Hameed as the qazi, where the terms set forth in the nikaahnama were prepared under the auspices of the Muslim Women's Forum, an organisation of which the groom's great-grandmother Begum Saeeda Khurshid was a founding president," Hameed said in a statement.

Whereas the quranic injunctions for solemnisation of the nikaah are mehr, witnesses and the qazi, the added significance of this nikahnama is the iqrarnama (agreement) which enlists the conditions mutually agreed upon by the bride and groom, pertaining to equal rights and responsibilities along with respect and regard for all aspects of married life, according to the statement.

