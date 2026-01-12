Local who witnessed the retaliation of drones by the Indian Army, Rajouri (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): A few drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the late hours of Sunday, Defence Sources said.

A local who witnessed the retaliation of the Indian army against the suspected Pakistani drones told ANI that there was "extensive firing in the areas of Jangarh and Kalal" and the incident, according to him, happened at around "7:28 pm" on Sunday. He also thanked the Indian Army for its prompt action.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "At around 7:28 pm yesterday, there was a movement of drones at the border. Our Indian Army forces retaliated against it. The drones crossed from here. There was extensive firing in the areas of Jangarh and Kalal. Our armed forces were absolutely alert. We thank our army that because of them, we are sitting here peacefully."

The development prompted the Indian Army to undertake counter-unmanned aerial systems measures.

"A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return," Defence Sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation after an arms and ammunition consignment was recovered from the border village of Paloora in Samba district.

The consignment included a made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines, a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine and one Chinese hand grenade with marking SPL HGR 84.

According to police, a total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet. (ANI)

