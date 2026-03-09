VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: Professional haircare brand Matrix is proud to announce global girl group KATSEYE as its new Global Brand Ambassadors. This partnership brings together a 40-year legacy of professional, inclusive haircare with one of today's most magnetic global groups, representing a new era of individuality, self-expression, and culture.

Rooted in the mission of "All Hair Types. All Humans," Matrix has always believed that professional-grade hair is a universal right. By welcoming KATSEYE, the brand reinforces its commitment to Matrix Joy--the belief that haircare should be empowering, uncomplicated, and a source of joy every day. KATSEYE brings this spirit to life through their infectious creativity, high-octane movement, and the beautiful diversity of hair textures within the group--offering a fresh and modern expression of inclusive beauty.

"KATSEYE represents the next generation of Matrix in such a powerful way. Each member brings her own energy, movement, and hair identity. The way they use hair to express themselves and bring their choreography to life made them the natural embodiment of the brand," said Andrew Edwardson, Global General Manager, Matrix. "At Matrix, we believe in the power of 'Joy,' the vibrant, colorful energy that comes from feeling your best. Together, we are excited to show how great hair can move with you and make every look feel truly iconic."

Speaking on the partnership, KATSEYE shared: "Matrix represents our shared values of inclusivity, self-expression, and joy. As a global group with diverse hair textures and styles, it is rare to find a brand that truly works for all of us. Our hair is essential. On stage it has to move with us while staying healthy and vibrant. Matrix gives us the confidence to perform at our best and show up authentically for fans around the world!"

As Global Brand Ambassadors, KATSEYE will star in Matrix Moves, a 2026 global campaign that celebrates the intersection of hair and motion. Directed by Cody Critcheloe and photographed by Carin Backoff, with styling by Kyle Lu, the campaign introduces the concept of "Hairography"--the idea that hair is an extension of movement and a tool for self-expression. The visuals blend KATSEYE's dynamic performance style with Matrix's signature colorful, optimistic, and uplifting spirit.

The Matrix Moves campaign highlights six signature products and styles, each uniquely personified by a member of KATSEYE to showcase how Matrix products perform under the pressure of world-class performance. Indian-origin member Lara Raj delivers "The Sleek Swerve" using Mega Smooth, Matrix's biggest franchise in India, showcasing ultra-smooth, frizz-free precision that stays sharp during intense choreography. The move shows off the sleek side with a full-length strand stroke on repeat, and a so-smooth slow-down on the final pass.

Matrix's legacy is built on providing "uncomplicated professional" solutions. Their hero products--including Mega Smooth, Mega Smooth Sulfate Free and Instacure--are created to beautify every hair type with shine, smoothness and strength. These professional grade formulations ensure that hair not only looks healthier but also has the bounce, flow, and control needed to perform, whether on a global stage or in everyday life.

With KATSEYE, Matrix continues to champion a world where everyone can find the right "fit" for their hair, powered by a brand that stands for color, confidence, and the unmistakable Joy of hair that moves.

About Matrix

Matrix is one of the leading professional haircare and hair color companies that is part of the L'Oreal Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional. In India, Matrix is trusted by over 100,000 hairdressers and offers a wide portfolio of products within the Mega Smooth, Mega Smooth Sulfate Free and Instacure ranges. Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

About KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a GRAMMY®-nominated global girl group redefining pop stardom. Recently wrapping their sold-out first North American tour, the group released fan favorite "Internet Girl," a sharp, self-aware pop track exploring digital identity, irony, and online visibility. The song follows a breakout year that saw KATSEYE crowned TikTok's Global Artist of the Year and earn two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Gabriela." Their EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and includes the global hit "Gnarly," one of 2025's most acclaimed songs. Praised by outlets including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Complex for both their music and live performances, KATSEYE will make their Coachella debut in April 2026. Formed through HYBE and Geffen.

