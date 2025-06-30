Kochi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its insistence on changing the name "Janaki" in the upcoming Suresh Gopi-starrer Malayalam film, 'Janaki vs the State of Kerala'.

Justice N Nagaresh observed that the reason cited by the board that the title violates certification guidelines appears prima facie unsustainable.

"How is it contemptuous to any racial, religious, or other group? Why cannot the name be used? The case cannot be indefinitely adjourned," the court said.

The court said that in the movie, the character Janaki is not an accused.

"She is a victim. She is a heroine fighting for justice. Are you dictating the filmmakers...," the court asked, during a hearing on a plea filed by the filmmakers.

The petition challenged the demand from the CBFC's Revising Committee to remove or change the name "Janaki" from the film, which is used throughout the storyline.

The committee's direction came as a condition for granting the film's censor certificate.

The court observed that in a country like India, where over 80 per cent of people have religiously influenced names, there was nothing unusual or objectionable about the name Janaki.

"There are names like Ahmed, Raman, Krishnan—all based on religious identities. How is 'Janaki' different? What makes this name offensive?" he asked.

The court also questioned whether the CBFC had the authority to suggest what names a filmmaker can use for characters.

"Has anyone complained about the name Janaki? Whose sentiments are being hurt? Has anyone actually raised an objection?" the judge asked, pointing out that the teaser of the film had already been released three months ago without controversy.

Referring to the government circular that allows action against visuals or language that may be contemptuous or harmful to public order, the petitioner argued that the name "Janaki" did not fall under such a category.

"Are we now going to tell artists what names they should use?" the court asked.

Justice Nagaresh also appeared to appreciate the filmmakers' decision to name the rape survivor in the film as Janaki, stating it carried symbolic meaning.

The court directed the Censor Board to provide a specific and detailed explanation on why the name should be changed.

"You must answer clearly why the name Janaki cannot be used," the judge said, adding that the legal process cannot be delayed indefinitely.

The case will be taken up again on Wednesday. The oral observation and direction by the court came on a plea by the film's production company, Cosmos Entertainments, against the delay in certification for the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

During the hearing of the plea last week, the court had asked the lawyer for the CBFC what the issue was with the name 'Janaki' now, when there were no such problems in the past, when there were movies with that name.

The Pravin Narayanan-directed film, also starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role, reportedly revolves around the legal battle of an assaulted woman named Janaki against the state.

According to sources, the film was denied screening clearance because ‘Janaki', an alternative name for Goddess Sita, cannot be used for such a character.

