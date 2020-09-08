Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and others after the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed that they prescribed drugs to him without consultation.

An offence has been registered against Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others, an official said here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Poco M2 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Poco's Launch Event.

The case has registered under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, the offcial said.

In her police complaint, Rhea had sought that an FIR be registered under IPC, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. She had also accused Priyanka of molesting her.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Hit Parts of Karnataka and Kerala Till September 11, Says IMD.

Rhea had accused Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for the 34-year-old actor, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

In accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, the case has been transferred to CBI for further investigation, a Mumbai police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)