Poco, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi is all set to launch the Poco M2 smartphone today in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the smartphone on Flipkart revealing its key features. The handset will debut in India as a water-drop version of the Poco M2 Pro that was launched in the country this July. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Poco India's official YouTube & other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of Poco M2 smartphone by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

In terms of specifications, Poco M2 is teased to feature an FHD+ water-drop notch display. For clicking photographs, the handset will sport a quad rear camera AI setup along with an LED flash.

Set the alarms. Less than a day for the launch of #POCOM2. Join us for the livestream tomorrow at 12 noon & stand a chance to win 15 POCO M2 phones. RT to show your excitement. pic.twitter.com/xRtYjkGXDD — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 7, 2020

Poco M2 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The company has not released the processor that will power the upcoming Poco M2 phone. Poco's upcoming device will pack at least 6GB of RAM & a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Flipkart listing also reveals a rear fingerprint sensor.

Poco M2 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Coming to the pricing, Poco M2 is likely to be priced less than the Poco M2 Pro phone that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Poco M2 smartphone is likely to go on sale shortly after its launch via Flipkart.

Poco M2 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

