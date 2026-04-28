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Agency News Agency News India News | FIR Filed Against School Manager, Principal in UP's Hardoi over Misbehaviour with Woman Guardian Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A case has been registered against a school manager and principal after alleged misbehaviour with a woman guardian came to light, officials said.

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): A case has been registered against a school manager and principal after alleged misbehaviour with a woman guardian came to light, officials said.

According to police, the FIR was lodged at Kotwali City police station on the complaint of Neelam Verma. The case includes charges under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.

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The incident dates back to April 24, when the complainant visited the school regarding her daughter's education. She alleged that she was pressured over the purchase of notebooks and, upon seeking time, was subjected to misbehaviour and caste-based remarks by the school administration.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on April 26, following which the administration took cognisance and expedited action.

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District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Dr Ajit Singh constituted a three-member inquiry committee and inspected the school. During the probe, the functioning and infrastructure of the institution were also reviewed.

Following preliminary findings indicating suspected involvement of the management, the BSA directed the Block Education Officer (Urban) to ensure registration of an FIR against the manager, Mamta Mishra, and the principal.

Officials said the entry of the school manager into the premises has been barred with immediate effect to ensure a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged protests demanding strict action against those involved.

Police said further investigation is underway based on the viral video, eyewitness accounts and inquiry findings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)