Dhar June 25: A woman teacher reached a school in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district allegedly in an inebriated state and misbehaved with the staff, prompting authorities to suspend her and launch an inquiry into the matter, officials said on Wednesday. A video of the drunk teacher's behaviour on Monday at the government primary school has gone viral on social media. Jabalpur Shocker: Drunk School Principal Takes Female Teacher to Dumna Road on Pretext of Discussing Work, Forces Her To Drink Alcohol and Smoke Cigarettes Before Harassing Her.

The teacher has been suspended and a departmental probe will be conducted into the matter for further action, tribal education department's assistant commissioner Narottam Varkade said. The school is located at Singhana village in Manawar development block, about 50 km from the district headquarters. There is an integrated school complex in Manawar block, where the teacher came on June 23 in an inebriated condition and misbehaved with labourers working there and also with the staff, Varkade said. Madhya Pradesh: Video of Drunk School Teacher Lying on School Floor Claiming ‘Innocence’ in Mandsaur Goes Viral.

Woman Teacher Arrives 'Drunk' in School

After the video went viral, senior district administration officials directed Manawar block resource coordinator (BRC) Kishore Kumar to investigate the matter. "We took cognisance of the video and formed a joint team of the block education officer and the BRC to conduct a probe," he said. After receiving the report, the teacher was placed under suspension, the official said. A departmental inquiry will be conducted for taking further punitive action against her, he added.