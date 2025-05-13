New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a coaching centre in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Tuesday, triggering panic among students who timely rushed out of the building, an official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, no one got injured as some students rushed to rooftop and jumped to the adjacent building to escape the fire, while others ran out the coaching centre.

"We received a call regarding the blaze at a coaching centre in the Preet Vihar area at 12.45 pm. Four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot," a DFS official said.

"All the students evacuated the building by their own when the fire started. No one received any injury due to the fire, he said.

The officer further said that the fire fighters doused the blaze by 2.25 pm.

