Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) Three persons were critically injured in a fire at a fireworks unit at Mahestala in South 24 Parganas district Monday evening, Fire Services minister Sujit Basu said.

The three - stated to be son and daughter-in-law of the fireworks unit owner and a teenaged neighbourhood girl - were taken to Vidyasagar Hospital, Behala in very critical condition, Basu told PTI.

He said the fire broke out at around 6 pm.

"It is too early to say if the fireworks unit was functioning with a valid license and if it had all the documents. We will confirm the exact cause of fire by forensic test after the blaze is totally put out and the situation brought under control," Basu said, adding he will visit the spot on Tuesday morning.

A fire brigade official said the blaze was contained by 8:20 pm and one fire tender was still working to cool down pockets of fire.

