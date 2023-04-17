New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A fire broke out on Monday evening at the headquarters of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in Lodhi Road area here, officials said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the ITBP headquarters and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death Near Posh Khan Market, Shock in Area (Disturbing Video).

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)