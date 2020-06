Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): A level-3 fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road here on Tuesday.

Four fire tenders are present at the spot trying to douse the fire.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

