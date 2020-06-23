It's a real pity that many remember Raj Babbar as the man who rapes two sisters and arm-twists law to go scot-free in Insaaf Ka Tarazu. But he is more than just that. In a movie career spanning several years, Babbar has easily transitioned from being a baddie to a lover to a loner to an understanding father. Although many remember him for his negative roles and that's because they were quite striking like Daag: The Fire or Barsaat, there have been a few movies of the actor which proved he has an enviable range. The present generation will remember him as King Bharat from Mahabharat as the show was recently aired again during the lockdown on Doordarshan. It’s a Personal Loss, Says Raj Babbar on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

While Babbar started his career with Kissa Kursi Ka, the movie was banned as it was a satire on Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. The then Government banned it during the emergency and prints confiscated. But that couldn't stop this talent from shining. On his birthday today, let us tell you about seven movies of the actor which will tell you why we are going gaga over his talent.

Insaaf Ka Tarazu (1980)

This is the film that made Raj Babbar extremely popular. He played a rapist who got away with his heinous crimes and to date, people can't forget that face with a sneer on his face to see his victims helpless.

Nikaah (1982)

B R Chopra's commentary on the Sharia laws of divorce was such a unique film to have released in the 80s. Babbar played the man who waits for his love to come to him and would do anything to see her happy. Quite a contrast to his Insaaf Ka Tarazu character. In fact, his restrained and understanding nature in this will make you pine for him.

Sansar (1987)

Those were the days when filmmakers were making a lot of family-oriented movies that preached the values of staying together. In this movie, Babbar plays the errant son who feels he is the reason the household is running so smoothly. He perfectly embodies a young man's shaky belief that he can do without his family.

Aaj ki Awaaz (1984)

A remake of Hollywood film Death Wish, this film had Raj Babbar working with his first wife Smita Patil. He played a professor who loses everything when tragedy strikes and how apathy forces him to take matters in his own hands. You will feel his agony and pain because rapes are still as frequent.

Ghayal (1990)

Ghayal is a Sunny Deol film, true! But without Raj Babbar, it wouldn't be as explosive as it was. He played Sunny's brother who was very encouraging and sweet-natured but circumstances lead to his death. It's one of the most beloved characters in the 90s whose death on screen made many shed tears.

Aankhen (1993)

Raj Babbar's dual roles as a cool-minded politician and a crook were immensely interesting in a film which was essentially a Govinda fanfare. Babbar leaves a lasting impact.

Barsaat (1995)

Although his role seems much similar to what Amjad Khan played in Satte Pe Satte, Babbar brought in a sense of lull that's dangerous. It's very easy to get swayed by his good-natured self but he is cunning. Babbar had a knack of doing such cool-cunning characters.

