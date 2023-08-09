New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a plywood factory Wednesday morning in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, officials said.

According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.07 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Delhi Fire Videos: Major Blaze Erupts at Plyboard Shop in Gandhi Nagar Market, 21 Fire Tenders Engaged in Firefighting Operation.

The factory is situated opposite Gandhi Nagar Police Station. The fire was brought under control.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)