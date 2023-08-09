New Delhi, August 9: A massive fire broke out at a plywood shop in New Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area in the wee hours of Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or injuries in the blaze.

Amandeep, the owner of the shop, said, the fire broke out at 3.30 am on Wednesday. After receiving the word of the incident, as many as eleven fire tenders were rushed to the scene and an dousing operation was launched. Delhi AIIMS Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Endoscopy Room at AIIMS, People Evacuated.

Speaking to ANI, Amandeep, said, "I received a phone call from my brother 15 minutes after the fire broke out. I was asleep. The fire started somewhere in the shop's rear. We asked the police for help and firefighters soon arrived to douse the blaze."

Delhi Fire Videos

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a plyboard shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market. Several fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QSGSB0V1Uk — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

#WATCH | Fire Officer Rajendra said "Fire broke out at a plywood shop. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire call was recieved at 4:07 am. A total of 21 fire tenders are at the spot" pic.twitter.com/EmZkLJwOZP — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

He added that at least ten distress calls were made to the fire services department. "But we did not get any response," he added. Thane Fire: Major Fire in Orion Business Park Behind Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbawdi Junction, Videos Capture Huge Flames in Commercial Complex.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)