Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a mushroom cold storage in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Sunday. More than a dozen fire engines were deployed to bring the situation under control, police said.

As per Santosh Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, the police received information related to the incident at 6:30 am.

He stated that the cold storage comprises ten blocks, each built with 70 wood-chambered units. The police official informed that the investigation into the cause of the fire is underway with the technical team and other officials working on it.

"Today, around 6:30 am, Bewar police station got the information about the fire in the Kapil Muni Agro Food storage.... The cold storage comprises 10 blocks, each built with seven wood chambers. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with technical teams and police officers involved," Santosh Kumar Singh told ANI.

According to Shailendra Singh Biltan, the owner of the cold storage, he believed the fire occurred due to a short circuit and revealed that he suffered a loss of about Rs 50 crore.

"It is believed that this fire has started due to a short circuit... This is the biggest mushroom project in India... Its capacity is 8 to 15 tons per day... There has been a loss of about 50 crores..." he added.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

