Visual from the fire incident in Delhi.

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Tahirpur area of the national capital on Saturday morning.

The Fire Station officials informed that a total of 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire in the factory.

"It is one of the toughest fires to fight as the area is very congested. No water source was available nearby," said a fire station official.

No causalities have been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

