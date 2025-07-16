Hyderabad, July 16: Five persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a residential building in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad. "Fire broke out in a G+4 upper floor building at Flat No. 201, Aijaz Residency, Moghalpura. Fortunately, the prompt response of the fire Station Moghalpura Crew led by Leading Fireman SM Hasan, saved five people trapped on the upper floors," officials said.

As per officials, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the switchboard, bed and TV. The rescued individuals' names include Syed Abdul Kareem Sajid (55, physically handicapped) and Atiya Begum (47), Farheen Begum (27), Syed Imam Jafar (19) and Mohammed Rizwan Uddin (38). Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts in Building at Gulzar House Near Charminar, 11 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

According to the fire officials, the fire control team arrived at the scene with a robot and two fire tenders, and no casualties were reported. The fire has been doused. Hyderabad Car Fire: Narrow Escape for Passengers As Moving Vehicle Bursts Into Flames on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Telangana; Videos Surface.

Almost a week back, a fire broke out at Tirupati Tyre Works on early Thursday morning at 4:30 AM, a Hyderabad fire official stated. No casualties were reported in the fire incident. Three fire tenders were deployed to the spot after the blaze and successfully controlled the fire, the official stated.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)