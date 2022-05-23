Visual from outside Worli's Happy Home and School for Blind (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of a school for blind in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday.

Four fire engines on the spot. No injuries have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

