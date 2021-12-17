New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shoe factory located in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Friday.

15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said the officials of the fire department.

Also Read | India Blockchain Accelerator Launched To Boost Startup Ecosystem.

The fire brigade got the information about the fire at around 2.30 pm.

However, the reasons for the fire are not known so far, said the officials in the fire department. (ANI)

Also Read | Varavara Rao Health Update: Poet Medically Stable as Per Hospital Report, He Must Surrender Before Jail, NIA to Bombay High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)