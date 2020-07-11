Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shopping centre at Mumbai's Borivali West area on Saturday morning.

As many as 14 fire engines have reached the spot. Efforts are on to douse the fire.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

