Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at Tirupati Tyre Works on early Thursday morning, a fire official said. There were no casualties reported in the fire incident.

A Fire Official from Hyderabad said that the fire broke out at 4:30 am. Three fire tenders were deployed to the spot after the blaze and controlled the fire.

There were no casualties reported, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire and the extent of asset loss are yet to be determined. (ANI)

