Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a residential area in south Kolkata after a cable connected to a transformer exploded, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted in Bansdroni area around 11.30 pm on Sunday following a loud burst, causing panic among people in the congested area.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident and a lone fire tender doused the flames.

"A cable attached to the transformer exploded, causing the fire. The blaze was doused and it did not spread to nearby areas," she said.

