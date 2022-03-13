Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in a Menthol factory of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, informed police on Sunday.

After getting the information, fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire, police said.

Further, the police officials informed that no casualty has been reported in the incident. (ANI)

