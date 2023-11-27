Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A fire broke in a ground-plus-21-floor residential building near Agripada police station in Mumbai on Monday morning, a fire official said.

No one was reported injured in the incident, he said, adding that maximum people were rescued safely through staircases from various floors.

The fire broke out at 8.07 am in the building located on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg, near Agripada police station in Mumbai Central area, the official said.

It was a "level-one" blaze and was confined to the electric wiring, installations, etc in an electric duct from the fifth floor to seventh floor, he said.

After being alerted, fire, police and civic officials reached the spot. Water tankers and ambulance were also rushed to the spot.

"No injury has been reported," the official said.

The fire has been brought under control. Two small hose lines of five motor pumps were in operation, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

