New Delhi, November 27: With two days left of campaigning, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address four public meetings in Telangana.

According to the party leaders, Kharge will be addressing a public meeting in the Narsapur Assembly constituency of Medak district at 3.30 p.m. The party leader said that Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing her first public meeting at 11 a.m. in Bhongir, then she will arrive in Gadwal for second public meeting at 1 p.m. She will be addressing her last public meeting of the day at 3 p.m. at Kodangal. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: State Government Doesn’t Have Time To Listen to Youth on Paper Leak Issue, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Videos).

The Congress has been slamming the ruling BRS in the southern state, which will go to polls on November 30. Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been making regular tours of the southern state to campaign for the party.

The Congress has already announced several guarantees for the people of Telangana and is eyeing to defeat the BRS in the 119-member Assembly. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

