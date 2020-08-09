Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada on Sunday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

