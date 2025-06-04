Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in an electric bus operated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) in Mumbai's Andheri area on Wednesday evening, officials said.

All passengers were safely evacuated after the incident, which occurred when the bus at Marol bus depot on MIDC Road, they said.

Also Read | Chandni Chowk Robbery Cracked: Delhi Police Crack Daylight Robbery Through Jail Contacts and Social Media; 4 Arrested (Watch Videos).

Citing preliminary information, an official said that an electric bus of NMMT plying on the Route 144, between Airoli in Navi Mumbai and Andheri in Mumbai, caught fire around 6 pm.

Two fire engines of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused within a few minutes, he said.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that the bus was gutted in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)