Gurugram, Aug 27 (PTI) A fire broke out here in a sofa cover manufacturing factory gutting merchandise worth lakhs, police said on Saturday. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

A dozen fire tenders were pressed into the service and controlled the fire in around five hours.

The fire department cited short-circuit as the main reason for the fire.

According to the officials of the fire department, they received a call around 10.15 pm on Friday about a fire in a factory manufacturing chair mattresses and sofa covers in Plot No. 711 of Pace City-2, Sector 37.

The department initially sent five fire tenders to the spot, but as the fire spread due to chemicals stored in the factory, their numbers were increased to about a dozen.

After about five hours of efforts around 3 am, the brigade brought the fire under complete control.

“Due to the presence of clothes, mattresses, and chemicals in the factory, it took time to control the fire. The fire brigade team had to struggle for about five hours to get the fire under control completely.

“The primary reason for the fire seems to be a short circuit and the whole matter is being investigated,” said Rajbir Singh, Fire Officer, Sector-37 fire station.

