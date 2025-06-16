Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old man and his pet dog were rescued after a fire broke out at his apartment in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Monday.

The blaze was reported at 9.20 pm on Sunday in the apartment located on the top floor of a 10-storey building at Raghunath Nagar in Wagle Estate area.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: Indian Students Being Relocated to Safer Places in Iran Amid Escalating Tensions, Says MEA.

The man and the canine got trapped inside the house following the fire, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he said.

Also Read | India-Cyprus CEO Forum: 'Our Govt Has Focused on Tax Reforms, Decriminalisation of Laws, Ease of Doing Business', Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The man and his pet dog were later rescued. The man suffered minor burns on his back and was immediately taken to a hospital, the official said.

The fire damaged the apartment's furniture, electrical fittings, electronic appliances and internal wiring, he said.

The blaze was extinguished by 10.40 pm. The cause of the fire was under investigation, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)