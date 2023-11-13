Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): A 4-year-old girl named Navishka tragically lost her life due to a firecracker explosion incident in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district during Diwali celebration, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident took place on Sunday evening when the deceased was celebrating Diwali with her uncle, Vignesh, who was setting off the firecrackers.

Unfortunately, a burst by a firecracker severe caused burn injuries to Navishka's chest and abdomen, leding to her untimely death, a senior police officer said.

The victim's uncle, Vignesh, also sustained burn injuries on his hand and has been admitted to a hospital, he added. (ANI)

