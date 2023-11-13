Mangaluru, Nov 13: Eight fishing boats anchored on the river bank at Gangolli in Udupi district were gutted in a major fire on Monday morning, police said.

Sources said the cause of the fire was not immediately known. The fire that started from one boat soon spread to other boats that were anchored nearby.

Fire and rescue service personnel who arrived from Kundapur and Byndoor brought the fire under control.

Boats Catch Fire in Udupi

#WATCH | Karnataka: Several fishing boats gutted in a massive fire in the Gangolli area of Udupi. Fire tenders present at the spot to douse the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GsDNCK7qxQ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

The coast guard personnel and police also cooperated in the rescue work, sources said.

Byndoor fire service personnel also rushed to the spot. Gangolli coast guard force and police also cooperated in the rescue operation.

The loss due to the fire is estimated to run into several lakhs of rupees, the sources said.