Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) An incident of firing took place late Friday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting security forces to launch an operation, officials said here.

A defence spokesperson said details of the incident were being ascertained.

Unofficial reports, however, claimed that the firing was aimed at a cavalcade of vehicles of the security forces in the Krishnagati sector.

