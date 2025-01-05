Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 5 (ANI): Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has said that by increasing the cash benefits to farmers under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, the Congress government in the state has given a fitting reply to the Opposition's "false propaganda".

"Three decisions, primarily 'Rythu Bharosa', whatever we promised, we are giving it to all the farmers for the cultivable land at the rate of Rs 12,000 per annum. Rs 12,000 will be given to landless families. New ration card will be issued from 26th January," Krishna Rao told ANI.

"By taking these decisions we have put the full stop to all the criticisms by the Opposition and have given a fitting reply to their false propaganda," he added.

Farmers in Telangana will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, as the State government has increased the cash benefit under the scheme by Rs 2,000.

Further, families of landless farm labourers will receive a similar amount annually under the newly introduced Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme, said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after the Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that all the people without ration cards will be given new ration cards."In this new year, the farmers also should have a good year so govt will support them. Every land which is suitable for agriculture will be given 'Rythu Bharosa', Rs 12,000 per year. All the farmers without land will be given Rs 12,000 per year, this scheme is called the 'Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa Scheme'," Revanth Reddy told reporters.

"The ration card problem has been there for many years. All the people without ration cards will be given new ration cards. All these schemes will start on 26th January," he added.

The government decided to provide Rythu Bharosa to every acre of cultivable land owned by the farmers without any conditions. Enhanced the scheme benefits to Rs 12,000 from Rs 10,000.

Rs 12,000 will also be given to each landless agricultural labourer family every year. The new scheme for landless farm labourers is being called - "Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa Scheme".

The schemes will be launched on January 26, 2025. The Cabinet decided to implement the schemes on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the coming into effect of the Indian Constitution. The State Cabinet also ratified the proposal to issue new Ration Cards to every eligible family.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme does not apply to non-agricultural lands (mining, hills, real estate ventures, roads, lands used for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes, lands converted as Nala and the lands acquired by the government for various projects). (ANI)

