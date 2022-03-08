Port Blair, Mar 8 (PTI) Five COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,024 as no fresh infection was recorded. The death toll stood at 129.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022: iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5 & New Mac Mini Expected To Be Launched Tonight; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

A total of 9,890 patients have been cured of the disease so far, including two in the last 24 hours.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.03 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.03 lakh people, it added.

Also Read | World Bank Approves USD 723 Million Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict With Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)