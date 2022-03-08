Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, will host its Peek Performance event tonight. The company has also released the poster of the event on its official website, revealing the time. Apple's Peek Performance event will commence at 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Apple's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Apple iPhone SE 3, Refreshed iPad Air & New Silicon-Powered Macs Likely To Be Launched Tomorrow: Report.

During the event, Apple is expected to introduce the 3rd generation of the iPhone SE smartphone. In addition to this, the company could also launch iPad Air 5 and a new powerful Mac Mini. The company might name the new generation iPhone SE as iPhone SE 3. iPhone SE 3 is said to come with a 5G connectivity and three storage options - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

It is also rumoured to come in three colours - black, red and white. The affordable handset is likely to sport a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone SE 3 will be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. Several reports have claimed that the iPhone SE 3 smartphone will come with an upgrade to the FaceTime HD camera.

Apple analyst has also revealed that the upcoming Mac Mini will be powered by Apple's M1 Pro or M2 processor. Coming to iPad Air 5, it is said to feature a better A15 Bionic chipset and an upgraded 12MP front wide-angle camera. iPad Air 5 is also said to get a 5G model. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Apple will announce the key features and pricing of the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5 and Mac Mini tonight.

