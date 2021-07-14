Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Five more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 111 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 5,97,929.

So far, the infection has claimed 16,207 lives, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Patiala.

The fatality count also includes three deaths, which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 1,386.

Bathinda reported 20 infections, followed by 13 in Jalandhar and 10 in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

With 141 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,80,336.

A total of 1,14,85,744 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported five cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,851, according to a medical bulletin.

The count also includes two cases, which were not reported earlier.

With no death taking place on Wednesday, the toll figure stood at 809.

The number of active cases was 72, as per the bulletin.

With 12 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 60,970, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,89,344 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 5,26,216 tested negative while reports of 19 are awaited, it said.

