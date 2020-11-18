Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 154 of the 948 fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 83, Rangareddy 76 and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on November 17.

The bulletin said 42,433 samples were tested on November 17. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 49.72 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 1.33 lakh, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2.45 lakh, while 13,068 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 94.42 per cent, while it was 93.5 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent and 1.5 per cent at the national level.

