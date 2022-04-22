Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Five people were killed and thirty-four others injured in two separate road accidents in Reasi and Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

While three people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Reasi district on Thursday, two persons died and 28 suffered injuries in a similar incident in Udhampur district on Wednesday night.

A vehicle, which was on its way from Tukson to Mahore along the Bagga-Gulabgarh road, skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Angralla in Reasi, the officials said.

Three persons were killed and six others were injured, they added.

In Udhampur, a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Rang-Udak village late on Wednesday night, the officials said.

Two persons were killed on the spot while twenty eight others sustained injuries, they said.

The injured were shifted to Ramnagar hospital. Of them, twelve with critical injuries were referred to Udhampur Hospital, they added.

The deceased have been identified Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48), the officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.

“My condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. Have directed district admin to provide immediate relief to families of deceased & best medical assistance to injured,” he tweeted.

