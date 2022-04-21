It was earlier this week that Realme introduced Realme Q5i in the home market. The Chinese tech giant now has launched two new smartphones under its Q5 series - vanilla Q5 and Q5 Pro. Both the smartphones will be available for first sale in China starting April 27, 2022 with a discount of 100 Yuan. While the prices for the Realme Q5 starts from 1,299 Yuan (around $202), the Realme Q5 Pro is priced from 1,799 Yuan (around $280). Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Set for April 25, 2022.

Realme Q5 (Photo Credits: Realme China)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme Q5 sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 12 OS based on Realme UI 3.0. For photos and videos, Realme Q5 has a triple rear camera setup consisting a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP auxiliary snappers for macro and depth images. Upfront, there's a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme Q5 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme China)

Realme Q5 Pro, on the other hand, gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and screen-to-body ratio of 92.6 percent. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery supporting faster 80W charging. It also gets a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main lens accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Like the vanilla Q5 smartphone, the Q5 Pro also features a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

While the Q5 has a side-facing fingerprint scanner, the Pro variant comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, both the phones support up to 5 GB of extended RAM feature for a smoother experience.

Realm also announced a limited-edition model of the Realme Q5 Pro, which comes in a special package based on the Time Agent anime characters. It includes yellow variant of the Q5 Pro, a protective case, a Realmeow keychain, stickers, and collection cards. The price of limited-edition model has been set at 2,299 Yuan (around $358).

As far as prices are concerned, the base 6GB+128GB variant of the Realme Q5 is priced at 1,299 Yuan (around $202), the bigger 8 GB+128 GB variant costs 1,499 Yuan (around $234). The top-end variant with 8GB+256 GB storage gets a price tag of 1,699 Yuan (around $265). The Realme Q5 Pro is priced from 1,799 Yuan for the base 6GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+128GB model has a price tag of 1,999 Yuan (approximately $312). The top-of-the-line 8GB+256GB is priced at 2,099 Yuan (around $343).

