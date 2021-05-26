Noida/Ghaziabad, May 26 (PTI) Five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing its death toll to 428, while another three fatalities raised neighbouring Ghaziabad's count to 424 on Wednesday, official data showed.

Together, the two western UP districts adjoining Delhi have a death toll of 852, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 150 more infections during the period. The district now has an overall case tally of 62,001 and 2,398 active cases, it showed.

Ghaziabad logged 228 new cases with its tally reaching 54,583 on Wedneday. The district has 2,043 active cases, the data showed.

On the brighter side, 708 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 211 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 59,175 and 52,116, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.69 percent and recovery rate at 95.44 percent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.77 percent and 95.48 percent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 62,271 from 69,828 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,98,701 and the death toll surged to 19,712 on Wednesday, the data showed.

